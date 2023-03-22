What do they have in common “At the bottom there is room” with “The Rose of Guadalupe”? Both have repetitive plots, questionable acting, and most important of all, they have audiences that, no matter how many years pass, continue to watch them season after season. And it is that both the Peruvian public of América TV and the Mexican public of Las Estrellas enjoy the two series. But what does the foreign critic think about both fictions and which is the best of the two?

“AFHS” vs. “LRDG”: Battle of the Titans

On the deadly and cruel side of the movie portals dedicated to rating movies and series, pages like Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic seem to know absolutely neither the fiction created by Efraín Aguilar for América TV nor the one devised by Carlos Eduardo Mercado Orduña. for the stars In such a way, only IMDb and FilmAffinity They have them on their respective portals.

"La rosa de Guadalupe" has been on the air for almost 15 years and continues to be seen by many in Mexico. Photo: The Stars

For his part, IMDb qualify to “The Rose of Guadalupe” with a 2.7/10. “Pretentious, boring and overall awful”, points out one of the lowest reviews from one of the users on the portal. In addition, FilmAffinity It gives a 2.4/10 based on 228 votes. “This series represents what a work of the seventh art should not be”commented a user on the web.

Regarding the known “At the bottom there is room”, IMDb gives you a 5.4/10 based on 323 reviews, while FilmAffinity a 3.2/10. “Very bad and mediocre acting. The script, apart from being bad and having neither head nor tail, is an eternal mess with no way out”explains the only review on the web.

What is the best on TV?

If we add up the scores, the undisputed winner at the international level is “Al fondo hay sitio”. The series written by Gigio Aranda surpasses “La Rosa de Guadalupe” in terms of foreign criticism.

“Al fondo hay sitio” premiered 14 years ago and became a phenomenon. Photo: America TV

At the moment, both continue to be broadcast on television, so the score could change later. In fact, both “AFHS” and “LRDG” currently have more than 1,700 chapters. The only difference is that the first has only 10 seasons and the second is already over 15.