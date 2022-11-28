The Gonzales had to face the absence of Charito in episode 110 of “There is room in the background”. After the housewife was hired by Diego Montalbán at his restaurant Francesca’s, the family had to divide up the daily chores at home. But not only Tito failed in his role as cook, but also Jimmy had to wash Joel’s socks.

In such a way, as in the sequence of Tito cooking, a new version of “The most beautiful woman in the world” (Charo’s theme song) that provoked laughter from the spectators. How is the new lyrics of the song? Find out in the video of this note.