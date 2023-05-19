ohFrancesca vs. ‘Pepe‘and ‘Titus‘! A new chapter of “There is a place in the background” will show a tense scene between the ‘Noni’ and the microbus drivers… What happened? Let’s remember that, several weeks ago, the América Televisión series exposed the accident of Cristóbal and Alessia in the ‘Petito’ bus, which was destroyed. In compensation for the mistake of his children, Diego promised a monthly compensation to the subjects and this is what will unleash the lawsuit between both sides in the next episode.

According to the new preview of “AFHS” 10×223, Pepe and Tito will go to ask for their payment, but Francesca will flatly deny them. For the blue-eyed, this will be an act of stinginess, so he will not hesitate to make a tremendous comment to Mrs. Maldini: “He needs money to renew Botox.”

