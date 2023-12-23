In this last episode of season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room', events occurred that caused a stir among fans and, apparently, no character in the series was spared from some good news. That was the case of 'Titus', who received a mysterious message while enjoying Macarena and Mike's post-wedding party. However, it would not be the only surprise for 'The Ice King', but also his best friend'Pepe'He leaves Las Lomas to seek to return to Rafaela Maldini.

We invite you to read this note about the latest episode of 'At the bottom there is a place' focused on 'Tito' and his daughter, who would be from Paracas. When I pass? Who is the mother?

How did 'Tito' receive the message?

'Tito' was at Macarena and Mike's party after they got married. However, it is 'Pepe' who calls him aside to tell him that he is going to Spain to bring Rafaela and not to tell the rest, since he does not like goodbyes, 'Titus' understands and wishes you luck on your journey. Although 'The Ice King' had already rejoined the celebration, he receives a message that would inform him about his paternity, that's when he is shocked.

Where and when did the paternity of 'Tito' happen?

According to what you read'Titus' in the message, this would have happened in the year 2000 during the celebration of National Holidays in Paracas. 'The Ice King' couldn't believe what he read, but, apparently, he had attended an event that year.

Who is the mother?

During all the years that the series 'At the bottom there is room' has lasted, the character 'Tito' has had many partners, but one that left a mark on his heart was 'Liliana'. However, she dumped him at that time to go with Miguel Ignacio.

Fans of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' hope that the mother of 'Tito's' daughter is Liliana. / Photo: capture América TV

On the other hand, faithful followers of the series speculate that she could be the one who returns to 'At the bottom there is room', perhaps with another version of the story between this couple. However, nothing is confirmed yet. and the great revelation of the identity of the mother of 'Tito's daughter' will be announced in its next season of the América Televisión production.

