In season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’, Claudia Llanos was finally captured after days of tension in The New Hills. This could be the end of his evil era, since his last thrust was to make others suffer. Francesca Maldini by sending him the evidence of Diego Montalbán’s infidelity. From this, fans of the popular series of America TV They have theorized in networks that a new villain could emerge, but who could beat the ‘Shark Look’?

Some theories could suggest that the villain would be among these three characters: Laia, Diego or Peter himself, since some believe that the young Spanish woman would be Claudia’s daughter; others that the chef will seek revenge, and a few that the butler will avenge the honor of his ‘Madame’.

Who would be the new villain of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, according to the fans?

The scene in which Francesca throws Diego out of the restaurant has caused great emotion among fans of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, they have even viralized the video of the moment on TikTok with descriptions such as “Francesca throws away Diego Montalbán’s filthy rat”. This is because almost the majority of her was outraged that the chef had seduced ‘Noni’ to have access to her money and, on top of that, had cheated on her with Claudia.

For this reason, viewers celebrated Francesca’s decision and commented that the Montalbán patriarch could become the new villain of the América TV series.

Diego Montalbán was not a villain in ‘AFHS’?

Despite all the evil he has done in ‘AFHS’, Diego Montalbán is not considered a villain, but rather an antagonist or even an egotistical and egotistical character. This is because, most of the time, the ex-chef of Francesca’s only sought his own benefit and fought for his interests.