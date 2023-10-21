Fans of ‘At the bottom there is room’ are surprised every day with the new stories and characters that the fiction presents. In recent days, they expressed their discontent after an alleged appearance by Mariano Pendeivis was revealed. After this, the followers of the successful América TV series turned to social networks, in which they asked that the plot of the young people be shown more, since they were more excited about the birth of new loves in The New Hills.

However, they quickly regretted this request, since in the preview of the next episode of ‘AFHS’ one of the characters would be about to do a reprehensible action, thus awakening the fury of the fans, who already want him out of the production, who is it?

What character went from love to hate in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

The character in question is Benjaminnew entry in the series, which arrived in Las Nuevas Lomas to conquer June and awaken the jealousy of Cristobalwho realized the deep feelings he has towards the young woman.

At first everything was going very well, since the fans saw the details that ‘Benja’ had towards ‘Charo’s’ niece, in addition to his treatment of her and the words he said to her; which aroused the sighs of the viewers, who wished that the nurse could forget Cristóbal and rebuild her life with Benjamín.

However, after seeing the preview of the chapter that will be broadcast on Monday, October 23, absolutely everyone changed their mind because they could see how Benjamin deceived June to a room to later kidnap her. At that point everyone feared the worst because everything indicates that he would be willing to abuse the person to whom he once promised love.

How did ‘AFHS’ fans react on social media?

After seeing the trailer for chapter 331 of the series, fans of the fiction expressed their concern on the networks, where they also mentioned that Benjamin is the worst character and that they hope it is all a dream; but, if it is true, that Cristóbal can come to July’s rescue to save her from the clutches of her deranged man.

Benjamín would be willing to harm July after tricking her into his house and kidnapping her. Photo: composition LR/América TV

“I hope it’s not like that,” “Maybe it’s all Cristóbal’s imagination,” “Benjamín is the worst character,” “Please, let it be an imagination,” said netizens in search of hope for young Gonzales to turn out. safe and sound.

