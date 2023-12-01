Saturday, December 2, 2023
‘There is room at the bottom’: the roles were reversed! Francesca misses Diego and spies on him from her balcony

December 1, 2023
Will the roles be reversed in ‘At the bottom there is room’? After returning from his trip with Alessia, Francesca he realized that Diego He didn’t go looking for her, as he was used to doing. While he was initially relieved, the matriarch of the Maldini family began to feel incomplete, as she missed her ex-husband’s various attempts to win back her love. She even became worried after finding out from Alessia that her chef knew about her arrival and that he had not gone looking for her.

For this reason, ‘Fran’ made the risky decision to go out from his balcony with binoculars and spy on Diego, however, his action did not bear fruit, since he only saw ‘Koky’ while he left the house and went to visit ‘Charo’ Faced with this situation, ‘Noni’ tried to be more risky and she went to her ex’s window, where she was discovered by Félix, whom she asked if Diego was with someone. The guard told her that she was with “a creature with black eyes,” referring to Melitón, the Gonzales’ goat, but she believed that she already had a new partner.

