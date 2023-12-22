The penultimate episode of season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room' surprised us with very peculiar moments. The Gonzales, committed to their traditional caravan of kindness, even though they had no money, dressed up as characters from the birth of Jesus. Despite their financial situation, Pepe devised a solution: he confirmed that they would bring joy and many gifts to children in need. But how would they get the gifts if they didn't have the budget to purchase them?

How did 'Pepe' and 'Tito' manage to get gifts for needy children in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'?

The strategy of 'Pepe' was to immerse his nephew Junior in the drain to rescue toys and valuables. Despite the unpleasant surroundings, they managed to recover strollers, stuffed animals and many other things, although they were covered in excrement. They endured the smell to collect all the toys possible and that's how they got it.

'Pepe' and 'Tito' used their nephew to collect everything he found in the drain. Photo: América TV.

Did the Gonzales give toys found from the drain to children in need?

All the Gonzales plus Félix, Dolores, Macarena and 'Mike' joined the charismatic family to distribute the toys collected by 'Pepe' and 'Tito'. Wearing costumes alluding to the birth of Jesus Christ, they boarded a bus and carried out their caravan of kindness, thrilling hundreds of children with their presence and gifts.

How did the children react when they discovered that their gifts came from the drain?

When opening the gifts, the little ones noticed an unpleasant smell and showed disgusted faces. However, the unexpected superhero appeared: Claudio, Francesca's butler, who rescued the children's Christmas by replacing the gifts with new ones and removing the gifts that came from the Gonzales.

Claudio was the hero who saved Christmas for the neediest children in 'AFHS'. Photo: América TV

The choreographer had also witnessed how 'Pepe' and 'Tito' used his nephew to rescue toys from the drain. Motivated by this, he set out to save the children's Christmas: and boy did he succeed!

