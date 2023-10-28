‘At the bottom there is room’ entered a worrying moment after Benjamín kidnapped July in his apartment after noticing how he looked at Cristóbal and seeing the hug he gave him at Diego Montalbán’s supposed wake. Upon arriving at her house, ‘Charito’s’ niece, despite resisting, was tied hand and foot, and she disappeared from Las Nuevas Lomas for a day.

The Gonzales They were distressed because, since ‘Charo’ was not in the house, the responsibility fell on them, since July’s parents are very strict. The Maldinis heard the news and the first one to go out desperate to look for Justo Flores’ daughter was Cristobal. The photographer managed to rescue from the clutches of Benjamin to June and, after taking her back to Las Nuevas Lomas, the Gonzales were grateful and mentioned that her action will never be forgotten by them.

YOU CAN SEE: What was the fight between Cristóbal and Benjamín and the subsequent rescue of July in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’?

The Gonzales gave their representative painting to Cristóbal

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’ 335: July would return to Recuay forever, will Cristóbal confess his love for her?

The Gonzales ‘baptize’ Cristóbal as ‘Vampirín’

When ‘Charito’ was not there, ‘Teresita’ spoke on behalf of the entire Gonzales family and told Cristobal that they wanted to give him this present for having rescued July. ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ gave him the painting in which they ‘baptized’ him as ‘Vampirin’. At that, ‘Don Gil’ celebrated the moment with his famous “ji, pi, pi, lin” and the Maldinis They came out due to the screams of the eldest Gonzales.

Already in the room, the Maldinis saw how the revelry was just beginning even though Francesca thanked them for recognizing ‘Cris’ and invited them to leave. At that, ‘Teresita’ called Gaspar, who entered ‘Noni’s’ house with a box in hand and they began to dance in celebration to celebrate the delivery of the present to Diego Montalbán’s son and for saving July from Benjamín’s kidnapping in ‘There is room at the bottom.’

#room #bottom #Gonzales #baptize #Cristóbal #Vampirín #Hero #rescuing #July