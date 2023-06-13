“At the bottom there is room”, the successful América TV series continues to captivate its fans. In the last episode we saw how joel He continues to squander the money he earns as a result of his recent entry into Group 7 and, after buying a very expensive watch, now the charismatic character appeared in front of his family with blue contact lenses, something that left everyone speechless.

YOU CAN SEE: Felicia and Happy Alegría in “Al fondo hay sitio”: what special LINK unites them in real life?

What did ‘Teresita’ say about Joel’s attitude in “AFHS”?

‘Theresa‘ He had harsh qualifications against his nephew. This is a sign of his disapproval for the unnecessary purchases he made in the last few chapters. Adjectives like “huachafo”, “evil”, “complexed” and “poor devil” she used to catalog Joel’s strange behavior.

With the salary he receives after joining Group 7, Joel began to waste his money buying luxuries. Photo: America TV

This he said when he was talking with gasparher lover, who indicated that the real reason she makes all these purchases is because she just wants to get a little happiness with material things after the end of her relationship with Maca.

Given this explanation, ‘Teresita’ finally understood the situation.

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room: Is Pepe the father of ‘Happy’? Summer romance from 23 years ago changes everything

What did Joel buy?

As soon as he received his first salary after joining Grupo 7, Joel bought a luxurious watch, which cost him about 20,000 soles, which generated much criticism among his relatives and, to calm them down, he bought gifts for everyone: “Charo” He bought her a recipe book, he gave Teresa a hair straightener, an ergonomic pillow for Don Gilberto, and two poplar cups for Pepe and Tito.

After that, he showed off his latest acquisition: a pair of blue contact lenses. After this, the criticism among his loved ones did not wait. However, they ended up accepting his decisions and highlighting his success.

#room #bottom #Teresa #criticizes #Joel #wasting #salary #calls #huachafo