Season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room' entered its final stretch and will have its fans with their hearts on their hands. In chapter 373 of the series America TV, Macarena You will receive a mysterious message from joel, so the feelings of both would surface and they would run away together, leaving Mike and 'Patty' planted at the altar. On the other hand, 'Teresita' will receive terrible news, after 'Pepe' and 'Tito' confess that they lost Richard Jr., her son.

Do you want to know what other stories you can see in the new chapter of 'AFHS'? In this note we will leave you the preview, as well as all the details of its premiere, so that you can experience the end of season 10 of the series to the fullest.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Jimmy's harsh phrase that broke Alessia's heart in front of Dolores

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 373 of 'At the bottom there is room'

When is 'At the bottom there is room' chapter 373 released?

Chapter 373 'There is room at the bottom'penultimate of its season 10, will premiere on Thursday, December 21, 2023. As we saw in the trailer, Macarena will receive a message from Joel, so she could escape with him and listen to her heart. For her part, 'Teresita' will discover that Richard Jr. went missing and that it was the responsibility of 'Pepe' and 'Tito', so she would take revenge on them. In addition, July will see another patient completely bandaged, so she would confuse him with Cristóbal; However, he would get a terrible surprise.

What time does chapter 373 of 'At the bottom there is room' come out?

If you don't want to miss the last episodes of the tenth season of 'There is room at the bottom'tune the screens America Television starting at 8.40 pm This episode of the series will air just after 'This is War' and before 'Light of Hope'.

YOU CAN SEE: Peter abandons Francesca forever in 'At the bottom there is room': 'I'm tired of a love that will never be'

Where to see 'At the bottom there is room' LIVE?

The tenth season of 'There is room at the bottom' It is very close to reaching its end and you can enjoy its last moments through the América TV signal. To do this, you only need to tune in to the aforementioned channel and you will be able to delight in the last moments of this fiction, which premiered in 2009.

What channel does América TV broadcast in Peru?

If you are in Peru and want to tune in America Television so as not to miss anything from the final chapters of 'AFHS'here we show you some options depending on your provider:

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the back': Francesca kicks Alessia out of the restaurant and her house for making fun of her

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom:channel 13.

How to watch 'At the bottom there is a place' for free online?

To see 'There is room at the bottom' ONLINE and completely free of charge, go to the official website of America TVGO. On this platform you can find all the complete episodes of season 10 of the series, as well as the chapters of the previous installments of this successful fiction.

'Tito' and 'Pepe' will feel true terror when they confess to Teresa that they lost Richard Jr. Photo: América TV

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the back': Dolores discovers Jimmy alone with Alessia and explodes with jealousy

What is season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room' about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies due to the clandestine relationship between 'Jimmy' and Alessia, the magnetism between Joel and Macarena, the exchanges between July and Cristóbal and the discovery that Peter is the real buyer of the new Gonzales house. These events will trigger notable consequences and conflicts.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria as the true 'woman in black' and the discovery that Claudia Llanos never died will cause numerous problems for the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of 'Mike' Miller will generate tensions in the friendship between Joel and Macarena, and his presence in Francesca's life will put Diego Montalbán's negative actions at risk.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the back': Cristóbal was the blindfolded man at the polyclinic! Watch July's unusual reaction

Cast of actors and characters from 'At the bottom there is room 10'

Mónica Sánchez as 'Charito'

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as 'Jimmy'

David Almandoz as 'Pepe'

László Kovács as 'Tito'

Paul Vega as 'Koky'

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

#39There #room #bottom39 #season #episode #schedule #channel #watch #online