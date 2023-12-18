Is the wedding cancelled? Chapter 370 of 'At the bottom there is room', a series that entered the final week of its season 10, brought us the great dilemma of joelwho began to feel very attracted to Macarena, which would cause his marriage to Patty to no longer take place. On the other hand, June was very close to being a victim of Benjamin, who fled from the psychiatric hospital where he was and disguised himself as an injured person so he could get closer to 'Charo's' niece. Did Cristóbal rescue her from her again? Furthermore, 'Jimmy' spoke with Alessia and they could resume their relationship.

If you want to know how the story of the successful series of America Televisionwe invite you to read this note, where we will tell you all the details about its most recent episode, which began its final week of the season.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 370 of 'At the bottom there is room'

When does chapter 370 of 'At the bottom there is room' come out?

Chapter 370 'There is room at the bottom' aired on Monday, December 18, 2023. As we saw in the trailer, Joel was in serious trouble after he began to have feelings for Macarena, which would put his marriage to Patty in doubt. We also saw the possible revenge of Benjamin, who was close to attacking July after seeing her defenseless. On the other hand, 'Jimmy' tried to talk to Alessia, so it is possible that he told her to return.

What time to watch 'There is room at the bottom' chapter 370?

He chapter 370 of 'There is room at the bottom', season 10premiered in prime time at 8.40 pm, on the screens of America TVimmediately after the program 'This is war' and before 'Luz de Esperanza', a program that replaced 'Perdóname' in the schedule.

Where to see 'At the bottom there is room' LIVE?

season 10 of'There is room at the bottom'which entered its final week, can be enjoyed through theAmerica Television. You just need to tune in to the channel to access this fun series, which was first launched in 2009.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

'There is room at the bottom'It is broadcast on the Peruvian channelAmerica Television, whose signal varies depending on the service you have contracted. Next, we will show you a small list with some TV services, so you can tune in to the series.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom:channel 13

How to watch 'At the bottom there is room' ONLINE and for FREE?

In order to enjoy'There is room at the bottom'totally free, live and online, you just have to access the official website ofAmerica TV GO, streaming platform of the aforementioned medium. There you will find all the complete episodes of season 10 of the series, as well as its previous installments.

Benjamín would attack July again after approaching her by faking a serious accident. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What is season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room' about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies due to the clandestine relationship between 'Jimmy' and Alessia, the magnetism between Joel and Macarena, the exchanges between July and Cristóbal and the discovery that Peter is the real buyer of the new Gonzales house. These events will trigger notable consequences and conflicts.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria as the true 'woman in black' and the discovery that Claudia Llanos never died will cause numerous problems for the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of 'Mike' Miller will generate tensions in the friendship between Joel and Macarena, and his presence in Francesca's life will put Diego Montalbán's negative actions at risk.

Cast of actors and characters from 'At the bottom there is room 10'

Mónica Sánchez as 'Charito'

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as 'Jimmy'

David Almandoz as 'Pepe'

László Kovács as 'Tito'

Paul Vega as 'Koky'

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto

