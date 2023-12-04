Episode 360 ​​of ‘At the bottom there is room’ promises laughter and tension from the beginning. There we will see ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ celebrate with the Gonzales, as they are about to become the new investors of the Maldini Corporation. In the middle of the celebration, both characters announce that they will finance Joel and ‘Patty’s’ wedding, pay for ‘Jimmy”s business studies and buy new boots for Félix. However, that happiness will disappear in an instant when your pet, the Melitón goatdevour the thousands of soles saved by ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ in their mattress.

So, if you want to discover the outcome of this intriguing mix of drama, suspense and comedy, we invite you to read this note, in which you will find all the details about the new chapter of ‘AFHS’.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 360 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 360 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 360‘There is room at the bottom’HE will premiere TODAY, Monday, December 4, 2023. As seen in the trailer, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ will become the most generous people in Nuevas Lomas and will fulfill everyone’s dream. They will finance Joel and Patty’s wedding, pay for ‘Jimmy”s studies and give Felix money to buy new boots. However, from what was seen in the last episode, Melitón would devour the thousands of soles of this charismatic pair.

Furthermore, Alessia would meet again with ‘Jimmy’ and Diego Montalbán is preparing something mysterious, which catches the attention of Francesca Maldini.

What time is ‘At the bottom there is room’ broadcast?

season 10 of‘AFHS’It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 p.m.inAmerica TVimmediately after the program‘This is war’and before that‘Forgive me’.

Where is ‘At the bottom there is room’ broadcast LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’through the screensAmerica TV. To access the series, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is broadcast on the Peruvian channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies depending on the service you have contracted:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom:channel 13.

Will ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ be the new millionaires in the new hills? Photo: América TV.

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

Cast of actors and characters from ‘At the bottom there is room 10’

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charito’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

