‘At the bottom there is room’ premiered its chapter 356 through the screens America TV. The series that conquered Peruvian viewers more than 10 years ago returned to show that things are getting more and more interesting in Las Nuevas Lomas. As could be seen in the trailer, Joel and ‘Patty’ organized a dance party to finance their marriage. However, since they did not reach the goal with the fundraising, they will seek to save some details regarding the wedding.

That is why ‘Charito’ had the great idea of ​​giving ‘Patty’ your wedding dress so you don’t have to spend money on a new one; However, this will not take place, so the curse of the Gonzales matriarch will not spread. joel He heard the conversation that his mother and ‘Teresita’ had and agreed with his aunt that things could go wrong if his girlfriend wears the dress that ‘Charo’ never got married in twice. So he decided to put together a plan with Gasparwhich apparently will end very badly.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 356 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 356 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Chapter 356 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ will premiere this November 28, 2023. According to the trailer, Gaspar will prevent ‘Patty’ from keeping the dress that ‘Charito’ gave her until her marriage. That is why he will break into his house to steal it; However, Joel’s indication that he put it on so that he can escape will upset the neighborhood of the ‘fish-face’ girlfriend.

What time does chapter 356 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ premiere?

The tenth season of ‘At the bottom there is a place’, episode 356, was broadcast in prime time at 8.40 pm on América TV, just after the program ‘Esto es guerra’ and before ‘Perdóname’.

On which platform to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

You can tune in to season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ through América TV screens. To access the broadcast, simply set your television to the channel’s free-to-air signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

América Televisión, the channel that broadcasts ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, has different locations depending on the service provider:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

You can enjoy ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ for free, live and online by visiting the official América TV GO website. This online streaming platform offers full episodes of previous seasons for your viewing.

