Chapter 341 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ will bring us a series of emotional moments. On the one hand, we will witness the long-awaited romantic date between Cristobal and July. The popular ‘Vampirín’ has been planning this moment for a long time and will not miss the opportunity to kiss him, or, perhaps, finally declare his love for ‘Charito’s’ niece. Will we see them as a couple at the end of the episode or will something catastrophic happen?

Along the same lines, we will also see Alessia’s Way of the Cross. The green-eyed girl is furious with Dolores for having become the new girlfriend of her ex-partner, Jimmy. The particular thing here is that both young women will meet face to face and, according to the trailer, the youngest of the Montalbán will not have kind words towards the nurse.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: when did Cristóbal Montalbán fall in love with July Flores?

Watch the trailer for episode 341 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ here

When is chapter 341 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Hechapter 341from ‘At the bottom there is room’ will be releasedTODAY, Monday, November 6, 2023. As could be seen in the trailer, we will see what happens on Cristóbal and July’s first romantic date, and what Alessia says to Dolores. Will Tito and Pepe become millionaires? You won’t believe what they found in the drainage hole.

What time to watch chapter 341 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

season 10 of‘AFHS’It is broadcast from Monday to Friday in prime time at 8.40 pm, onAmerica TVimmediately after the program‘This is war’and before that‘Forgive me’.

The alleged romance that both characters would have in the plot excites their followers. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’through the screensAmerica TV. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is broadcast on the Peruvian channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies depending on the service you have contracted:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom:channel 13

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the back’: Jimmy confuses Dolores’ number and calls Alessia by mistake

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between theGonzales and the Maldini-MontalbánIt intensifies further with the secret love affair ofJimmy and Alessiathe attraction betweenJoel and Macarenaas well as that ofJuly and Cristobal,and with the discovery of Peter as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring repercussions and confrontations.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of ‘Mike’ Miller will damage the friendship between Joel and Macarena, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

Main characters of ‘AFHS’ season 10. Photo: The Republic

Cast of actors and characters from ‘At the bottom there is room 10’

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charito’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto

#room #bottom #season #chapter #schedule #channel #watch #ONLINE