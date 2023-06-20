Farewell day in “At the bottom there is room”. After having decided to go on a trip together, Jimmy and Alessia They were preparing to go to the airport and leave for Spain, which caused his family to become sad and try to persuade the young man not to leave. However, they later understood his position and supported him, despite how difficult it is to never see a loved one again.

With little to go to the airport, the youngest of the Gonzales family began to say goodbye to each of their relatives, leaving for the last one charo, his mother, with whom he became entangled in an endless hug, in which tears could not be absent. Without a doubt, one of the saddest goodbyes in the series.

