The wait is over! 'At the bottom there is room' premieres its 11th season after several months of uncertainty, in which fans of the series America TV They wondered what happened to their favorite characters. With the launch of this new installment, we will soon know if the rumors that came to light on social networks come true or if they were just theories from followers in their eagerness to calm the desire to enjoy one of the productions again. most successful of Peruvian television.

If you want to know all the details about the premiere of 'At the bottom there is room 2024'we invite you to stay in the following note, in which we will tell you what you need to know so as not to miss absolutely anything from chapter 1.

When does 'At the bottom there is room' start in 2024?

season 11 of 'There is room at the bottom' premieres this Monday, April 8, 2024. In this way, the successful series returns after more than three months, a time in which uncertainty surrounded all its followers, who were eager for some news regarding its launch and its story, after the impressive end of its tenth installment.

What time does 'At the bottom there is room' season 11 start?

'At the bottom there is room 2024' returns to its usual schedule, so its chapter 1 will be broadcast from 8.40 pm throughout Peruvian territory. The series, which is directed by Gigio Aranda, returns to its usual programming, immediately after 'This is war' and before 'The other Concha'.

With that, 'AFHS' It takes up the space left by 'Súper Ada', a production starring Maricarmen Marín and which replaced it from the fortnight of January to the first week of April, during her vacation period.

Where to see the premiere of 'At the bottom there is room' 2024?

To enjoy the grand premiere of 'There is room at the bottom', season 11you just have to tune the signal America Televisiona channel that has hosted its broadcast since its first installment, which took place in 2009.

What channel is América Televisión in Peru?

To tune America TV and not miss a single detail of the GREAT PREMIERE of 'At the bottom there is room 11'here we provide you with the channels that will broadcast it and the various television services in which it is available:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to watch América TV GO LIVE and FREE?

To see the start of season 11 of 'There is room at the bottom' ONLINE, LIVE and totally FREE, you must enter America TV GO, the América TV streaming servicein which you can enjoy all the incidents of the series.

To enter this platform, you must create an account with an email and choose the free option that is available. However, the same page also offers you to join its monthly and annual plans, with a cost of S/9.90 and S/89.90, respectively, and which have different benefits for you.

How did 'At the bottom there is room' season 10 end?

The 2023 season of 'There is room at the bottom' had many incidents in its final chapter. The most important, and which would be the main story of the first episodes of its new installment, is what will happen to Alessia, after receiving an attack from behind by Benjamín, who tried to attack Cristóbal after finding out that he was the new in love with July.

Nidia Bermejo, David Villanueva and Alex Béjar will be in the new season of 'At the bottom there is room'. Photo: Instagram 'There is room in the back'

Furthermore, another of the stories that was left in suspense is that of 'Tito', who found out that he was the father of a young woman and who, as could be seen in one of the previews that were broadcast, is preparing to fulfill a new facet in your life.

Likewise, another life that could be at risk is that of Francesca Maldini, since she was kidnapped by Claudia Llanos, her mortal enemy, just when she was planning to take a trip after attending Macarena and Mike's wedding.

Speaking of these characters, it is unknown if both will continue in the new season of the series. However, the one who will be there is Joel, but he must face the consequences of leaving 'Patty' at the altar, who could return to Las Nuevas Lomas to carry out her revenge.

Cast of 'At the bottom there is room' 2024