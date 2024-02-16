'At the bottom there is room' officially began its 11th season and was celebrated in style. The cast of the hit series America TV and members of the production team met to celebrate the beginning of a new installment, with which they hope to continue as the favorite fiction of Peruvian families. Actors such as Jorge Guerra, Guadalupe Farfán, Gustavo Bueno, Adolfo Chuiman and Mónica Sánchez were just some of those present at the reunion, in which there was no shortage of music, streamers and confetti.

But not only did the actors we all know arrive at this meeting, but we could also see some new faces who confirmed their presence in the 2024 season of 'AFHS' and who expressed their desire to win the affection of the public. Likewise, it was revealed that an actress who previously appeared in the series will return for the new installment. Do you want to know who they are? In this note we tell you.

YOU CAN SEE: 'At the bottom there is room' announces the return of an unexpected character in season 11 and leaves everyone in shock

Who are the new actors in 'At the bottom there is room 2024'?

In the meeting that began season 11 of 'There is room at the bottom' The two new actors who will be in the series throughout the year were introduced, they are David Villanueva and Nidia Bermejo. Estela Redhead, general producer of the series, who acted as presenter of the meeting, welcomed them and encouraged them to give a few words in front of her colleagues.

The first to speak was Nidia Bermejo, who expressed his joy at working with old colleagues again and meeting new ones. “I am very happy to be here, to see all the faces of my friends on the team. Faces that I have known for many years, new faces. I still don't know what my character is about, thank you, Gigio (Aranda), for that, but we will find out together this week“said the actress.

YOU CAN SEE: When does 'At the bottom there is room' return in 2024? Possible premiere date for season 11

Besides, David Villanueva He also showed his happiness for coming to Peru and highlighted the admiration he has for his teammates. “I feel very happy every time I come to Peru, whether for work or on a personal level. I come to share something that the world needs: laughter, because it is the greatest therapy to keep the population alive. (…) I believe that facing the challenge of everyday life and still putting passion into an art as valuable as our craft is worthy of admiration, and I admire you, colleagues,” said the Spanish interpreter.

Which actress returns to 'At the bottom there is room'?

The reunion not only served to introduce some of the new characters from 'At the bottom there is room', but also to announce the return of an actress who had a lot of participation in the 2023 season of the series. The professional in question is Alex Bejara Spanish performer who gave life to Laia, Cristóbal's former love interest and who left fiction to act in her native country.

YOU CAN SEE: Mayra Couto reveals that she will cry if another Grace appears on 'AFHS': “I don't want it to happen to me like Jaimito”

Béjar also gave a few words and expressed the comfort he feels upon returning to what he calls home. “It is incredible that after six months I come here to what I consider my home and I thank everyone for how good people they are.. I'm too comfortable here. Thank you very much for this opportunity and I hope to have a great time with you,” she expressed.

Nidia Bermejo and David Villanueva are the new faces of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', while Alex Béjar will return to Las Nuevas Lomas. Photo: Instagram América TV

When does season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' premiere?

At the moment, the release date of the 2024 season of 'There is room at the bottom'; However, at the aforementioned celebration, one of those who offered a few words was Jorge Guerra, who in fiction plays 'Jimmy', the youngest son of 'Charo', and in his speech he implied that the recordings would begin the Monday, February 19. “I've missed you all a lot. We're going with everything from Monday. I love them”said Guerra.

YOU CAN SEE: Is Nataniel Sánchez returning to 'At the bottom there is room'? Actress shocks fans with unusual announcement

It should be noted that América TV, in its search to cover the gap left 'There is room at the bottom' After the end of its 10th season, it premiered 'Súper Ada', a novel that occupies the classic time slot of the series directed by Gigio Aranda. This production, which is headed by Maricarmen Marín, confirmed that it will have 60 chapters, so it would extend until the beginning of April, a possible month in which 'AFHS' would begin its new season.

#39There #room #bottom39 #returns #América #series #begins #season #announces #actors