The return of “Al fondo hay sitio” was a success, but it did not convince all the fans or the original producer, Efraín Aguilar.

“There is room at the bottom” returned to Peruvian television after its end in 2016. Fans believed that the series no longer had anything new to offer, especially without its original producer, Efraín Aguilar. The result has divided the public and its original producer has given his verdict.

In conversation with Infobae, the director opened up about the last seasons of “AFHS”, his new characters and why he did not like it.

Old and stagnant characters

Erick Elera as Joel. Photo: America Television

“I would have sought creativity, to make the characters have the age and the problems of the age that someone has after eight years,” he said, hinting at the setback that Joel Gonzales had in fiction after his happy ending with Fernanda it was a fantasy.

Another character that has remained stagnant and has become a caricature is ‘Teresita’, who is now a mother, but continues to depend on Don Gilberto.

“They want to be funny”

This is the cast for the return of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Gianella Aguirre/ URPI-LR

Likewise, Aguilar regretted that the actors had no guidance on how to evolve a character. Worse still, several try to be funny.

“There is an old saying, there is no worse joker than the one who wants to be funny. The situation is what makes us laugh. From my point of view and from what I have seen, some actors have that intention, to want to be funny. I have never liked that,” said the producer.