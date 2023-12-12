This is getting good! peter has fallen before the charms of María Pía Olivo in 'There is room at the bottom' and he is willing to make her fall in love with him. With that plan in mind, the butler asks the new chef at Francesca's on a second date, without suspecting that it is actually Diego Montalbán disguised as a woman. What will happen when he discovers the truth?

This and more exciting surprises came in the chapter 366 of 'AFHS', the series that shines in prime time on América TV from Monday to Friday. Here we tell you other details.

Peter confesses to Don Gilberto his feelings for Pía

Previously, Francesca He summoned his faithful butler with deceit and introduced him to Pía. Although Peter was reluctant, in that first meeting he soon began to look at the chef with different eyes.

Peter would be falling in love with Pía in 'At the bottom there is room'. Photo: composition LR/América TV

Shortly after, the eternal lover of 'Noni' confesses to Don Gilberto that he was conquered by the lady, who highlighted her look and 'pretty little nose'. The Gonzales patriarch encouraged him to ask him for a second date because he only lives once and 'Pipo' left him in suspense by saying that “maybe” he will.

Later we see him bringing flowers to the María Pía Olivo to Francesca's, but he cannot extend the invitation. When he leaves the scene, Alessia reproaches Diego and he states that it was inevitable that his charms would conquer the butler.

Pía accepts a second date with Peter

Upon returning to Francesca's house, she also insists that Peter take a chance on María Pía. With the encouragement of the two people closest to him, Adolfo Chuiman's character calls the lady cook.

This is what 'Pipo' calls his 'new crush'. Although Pía—that is, Diego—was going to say no, Alessia intervenes and agrees to meet the butler in the park.

