In the last episode of “At the bottom there is room”, many begin to want to help Peter regain his memory. In this case, the Gonzales persuade Francesca so that they can take him to her house, where they do everything to help the beloved butler of the Maldini house. First, Teresa does her most characteristic dance; later, Joel makes jokes about her; and, finally, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ open a beer for him in the face of don Gilberto’s scolding.

But then came a funny moment in which Peter looks at the painting of Doña Nelly with a scared face and, pointing at it, begins to shout: “Devil, devil!”, to the surprise of the Gonzales, who did not know how to react. Later, they proceeded to tell him all the gossip that he had missed since he left the neighborhood.

