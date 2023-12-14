In episode 367 of 'At the bottom there is room' did we perhaps witness the beginning of a new love? The Maldini's loyal butler, Peter Mckayand the sophisticated lady María Pía Olivo (Diego Montalbán) had a romantic date at the cinema, which unleashed a whirlwind of incredible events.

The actor Adolfo Chuimanin his role as Peter, is experiencing a kind of dream as he feels a deep love for the new character in the series. America TV. However, she still does not know the true identity of the new chef at Francesca's, who was forced to disguise himself as a woman in order to work without facing rejection from the Maldini matriarch.

How was the date at the cinema between Peter and María Pía Olivo, in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'?

María Pía Olivo accepted Peter's invitation to see the romantic film 'Gone with the Wind' at the cinema. The refined lady did not want to attend at first, since her true identity could be revealed; however, Alessia He insisted so as not to disappoint an excited Peter.

In the cinema, Peter was affectionate, expressing affection and seeking to confess his feelings. However, María Pía tried to avoid it, hoping that her daughter Alessia, present in the same room, would get him out of that place.

María Pía Olivo (Diego Montalbán) agreed to go to the movies with Peter. Photo: América TV

Did Peter kiss María Pía Olivo in 'AFHS'?

Peter was excited by the possibility of stealing a 'peak' from María Pía. When the kissing scene finally arrived in the movie they were watching, his imagination flew high: he visualized himself as Rhett and the chef as Scarlett, stars of 'Gone with the Wind', mentally recreating a passionate kiss between them. .

This thought inspired the butler to take courage and approach to give the long-awaited kiss to the London-born woman. Just at that crucial moment, Alessia burst in shouting that there was shaking, causing everyone to get up from their seats and ruining the magical moment planned by Peter. The venue's security was forced to remove Alessia for causing a disturbance.

Did María Pía almost kill Peter Mckay in 'AFHS'?

After that incident, María Pía and Peter returned to their seats to continue watching the movie. However, the elegant lady reached a limit when she could no longer tolerate her butler when he tried to kiss her; She then decided to go home and reject her offer to accompany her. Those harsh words deeply hurt Peter, who felt like he was short of breath.

At that moment, the memory of Alessia's words, who had warned that Peter's life could be in danger if he was rejected, resonated in Diego Montalbán's mind. This touched María Pía's heart, and she finally relented, returned for the butler, and accepted her offer to take her home. A tragedy was close to occurring at 'AFHS'.

