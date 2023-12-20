¡peter He almost left us in chapter 371 of 'At the bottom there is room'! After discovering the terrible deception of Diego Montalbanwho posed as Pía, Francesca's faithful butler, felt severe pain in his chest and suffered a decompensation, a situation that alarmed everyone present at 'Noni's' house.

Scenes earlier in the series America TVthose closest to 'Pipo' had gathered at that place to witness a dream marriage proposal, without imagining who was really behind the supposed chef.

How did Peter discover that Diego was Pía in 'AFHS'?

Although he was always in love with Francesca, Peter fell for the charms of Pía Olivo when he met her. After a few meetings, the butler decided to move forward in her life and propose marriage. With that goal in mind, he sets up a proposal at 'Noni's' house with her help.

Diego was aware of the situation and sought to thwart the proposal by all means together with Alessia, who was also there; However, 'Pipo' manages to achieve it. At that moment, the man disguised as Pía gives a categorical refusal and tries to flee, but Claudio pulls his dress and tears it off. He leaves it in his underwear, exposing the pads that gave him a feminine silhouette. He was only left with the wig on.

How did Peter react when he discovered Diego's deception?

At first, none of those gathered at the marriage proposal understood what they were witnessing. However, when Diego's wig falls off and Claudio takes off his glasses, they finally realize that Pía never existed, but that all along it was 'Ratatouille' posing as a woman.

This is how, in the great moment of truth in 'There is room at the bottom' from América TV, Peter feels a strong pain in his chest and collapses on the living room couch. While Mike, Macarena and Alessia herself try to help him, Francesa casts a look of deep contempt at Montalbán's daughter.

Later, after Peter confronts Diego, the butler meets Don Gilberto and does not hesitate to cry in the arms of his best friend.

