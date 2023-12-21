In the recent episode 372 of 'AFHS', we witnessed one of the most moving scenes of the year. Peter made the painful decision to walk away from Francesca Maldini, overwhelmed by recent events, including the revelation that her great love, María Pía Olivo, was actually Diego Montalbán. But, above all, he realized that his love for the madame would never be reciprocated. He tried to make 'Noni' believe that her trip to the United States was to visit her son, whom he missed deeply. However, the real reason was the exhaustion of fighting for an impossible love, that of the Maldini matriarch.

The announcement of his departure, without a return date, moved Francesca, who cried when she saw how her inseparable friend and butler left her home. She now found herself completely alone, with Alessia's absence and Macarena's early departure due to her upcoming marriage.

