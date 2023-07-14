In “At the bottom there is room”, season 10, its new chapter today will bring a new change in the life of ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’. It should be remembered that in episode 261, the famous compadres re-released the Petito, which showed off with a new and impeccable face, paint and seats wherever you look at them. Given this, both decided to venture into the provision of a VIP service because they believed that their transport deserved it.

On the first VIP route carried out, they picked up a passenger in an elegant suit, who at first glance ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ classified as a successful businessman.

During the journey, ‘Tito’ asked him what he thought of the route, to which the ‘successful businessman’ replied: “Excellent!”, and that he would recommend it. However, when it was time to cancel the service, they were surprised that this passenger was not as prosperous as they expected and only paid them 2 soles.

Both, seeing that the Petito VIP service was not working, apparently they would offer the regular one again for Las Nuevas Lomas. Obviously, no ties or rules. Will El Petito provide the transfer as before?

‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ launch the Petito VIP service

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×262?

Chapter 262 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere this Thursday, July 13, 2023. In the preview, it can be seen that Claudia will seek to give the Montalbán Maldini family a new scare after Francesca is discharged from the clinic and go home. The victim would once again be Macarena, who is not in the refugee mansion. Likewise, the popular ‘Madam’ is surprised to see that Diego carries a gun on her waist.

Where and at what time to see “Al fondo hay sitio 10” LIVE?

Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” is broadcast on América TV screens from Monday to Friday at 8:40 pm The popular Peruvian series begins immediately after “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna.” Likewise, you can also enjoy it online totally FREE and LIVE. You just need to enter the América TV GO website.

