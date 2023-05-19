Francesca Maldini She was humiliated in “Al fondo hay sitio”. The most recent chapter showed how different people commented on her age, from Richard Junior to her biggest enemy: Frida Betancourt. However, the issue will not end there in the América Televisión series, as a new confrontation will come for ‘Noni’, this time with Pepe and Tito. According to a new advance of chapter 223, an unexpected event will unleash the fury of the lady and she will have no qualms about telling her neighbors what she thinks.

“There is room in the background”: Francesca explodes against Pepe and Tito

In case you don’t remember, Alessia and Cristobal they had a drunken day several weeks ago. Both Montalbán brothers were involved in an accident with Pepe and Tito’s bus, for which they later had to assume the repair costs. In the time that the vehicle remains in the mechanic, Diego agreed to pay the microbus drivers compensation.

In this context, in the next chapter of “At the bottom there is room”the best friends will go to the Maldini house to ask for their monthly payment, but they will be attended by Francesca, who flatly refuses to give them a penny.

“I may have money left over, but I’m not going to give it away to two idle, good-for-nothing, wagons, parasites, who spend all day drinking beer,” he is heard saying angrily to the lady.

“AFHS”: how did Pepe and Tito react to Francesca’s attack?

After the insults of the ‘Noni’, Pepe and Tito were left with an expression not only of indignation, but also of enormous surprise. Even so, the blue-eyed did not remain silent and made a tremendous comment after taking the rich woman as stingy: “She needs the money for her botox renewal.”

Given this, the lady cried out in annoyance and the rest of the scene remains to be seen in the episode of this Friday, May 19.

