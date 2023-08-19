The ‘Gringo Atrasador’ apologized. In the last episode of ‘There’s Room in the Back’, Mike started to feel bad for wanting to slow Joel down with ‘Patty’ and he accepted full responsibility. Macarena’s ex-fiancee appeared at the house of ‘Patty’, who was with Joel, and confessed that he wanted to delay Joel and ruin his relationship; however, he realized that by doing that he was not going to get the love of his life back.

Therefore, he apologized to both of them and told them that he would never try again. As a sign of her repentance, she gave them a pitahaya as a peace offering, a fruit that the couple ended up accepting. Finally, Mike had to tell ‘Patty’ to forget the deal about the large number of menus that she had ordered and that he was going to take care of all the expenses. On the other hand, before leaving, the young delivery woman asked him to take all the bags with clothes that she had given him.

