The ‘Gringo Atrasador’ was delayed! ‘There is room at the bottom’ has broken the heart of ‘Mike’ on several occasions, since his character has not achieved a stable and lasting relationship with his partners in the América TV series. However, one of the latest is Macarenawho in the recent chapters seems like she will start dating him Dr. Cortes.

Faced with this news, ‘Mike’ could not contain himself and burst into tears in the middle of the Maldini corporation, where he aroused the concern of Francesca, who was told that he was not crying, but rather that the change in climate had caused him to be allergic. He then left his office to lock himself in the bathroom, but to his bad luck, ‘Jimmy’ was sent to comfort him.

