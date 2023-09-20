In ‘There is room at the bottom’, joel and ‘Mike’ They agreed to record a song dedicated to Dr. Cortez. This idea arose after the ‘Gringo Atrasador’ was suffering because Macarena I would be on outings with the ‘doc’. Furthermore, he suffered one of the greatest embarrassments when he cried in his office at the Maldini Corporation, where his boss found him and became concerned.

For this reason, ‘Mike’ went to look for Joel for help and ‘Fish Face’ convinced him to record together, despite refusing several times, in the end, ‘Maca”s ex-fiancé was convinced and they got together. let’s do it.

What is the song ‘Atrasadoc’ by Joel and ‘Mike’ like?

Joel and ‘Mike’ released ‘Atrasadoc’ on ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. Photo: América TV

The ‘Gringo Atrasador’ and the ‘Cara de Pez’ launched a fusion of cumbia with reggaeton in which they ranted against Dr. Cortez, who would be trying to conquer Macarena and leaving ‘Mike’ in oblivion. They named the song ‘Atrasadoc’ and, in a short time, it swept the internet’s views.

How did Macarena react to Joel and ‘Mike’s song?

Macarena was upset by the song ‘Atrasadoc’. Photo: América TV

After publishing the song ‘Atrasadoc’, the video went viral on the Internet, so it did not take long for it to reach Macarena, who was surprised that they had made a scam for Dr. Cortez. For this reason, Diego’s sister ran to look for both Joel and ‘Mike’, whom she called out for uploading that video. Regretful, ‘Gringo Atrasador’ and ‘Cara de Pez’ deleted the song, but many people had already seen it.

