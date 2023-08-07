‘Al fondo hay sitio’ has proven that it is not afraid to unite and break couples. The most recent drama from the América Televisión series stars Macarena and Mike, who were going to get married, but eventually broke off their courtship on the spur of the moment. The event has been recent and the reason for the breakup is not yet in Las Nuevas Lomas, but Diego Montalbán’s sister can no longer contain the secret, so she will not hesitate to tell Francesca Maldini.

‘There is room at the bottom’: what is the secret that Macarena will tell Francesca?

As we know, Macarena has ended her courtship with Mike. She is very sure of her decision and has not hesitated to tell Francesca Maldini about it. However, ‘Noni’ is about to get a huge surprise when the blonde tells her who she has changed for who she could be the great love of her life.

“I’m dying of curiosity to know who is that wonderful being for whom you have changed Mike Miller”, Francesca is heard mentioning in the last advance of chapter 278. Given this, ‘Maca’ tells him that he will reveal it to him and there the scene is cut. However, she is expected to confess to him that Joel is the one she’s really in love with after some images in which Mrs. Maldini shows an expression of terror on her face.

Fans fear that the news will have a serious consequence on Francesca. “She doesn’t tell it”, “When I tell her Joel, ‘Noni’ dies”, “She dies if she tells her Joel”, “Rest in peace, ‘Noni’, when she finds out who the wonderful man is”, are some of the comments that are read in networks.

Why did Macarena end up with Mike in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

In case you didn’t know, Macarena broke up with Mike in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ at any moment. When the green-eyed wanted to fix things, she couldn’t do much, since she ended up heartbroken to understand that Diego’s sister was with him out of affection and not because she really loved him.

After that, the América Televisión series showed that “Maca” is actually in love with Joel, which is why she ended her relationship with Mike.

