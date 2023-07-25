In ‘At the bottom there is room’, During several chapters, Macarena believed that she had a true friend in Beatriz; However, she discovered that it was the villain Claudia Llanos, who has done so much damage to Francesca Maldini and her family.

Now, the “Shark’s Look” is imprisoned and asked to speak to everyone who hurt them, so “Maca” entered first, but Diego Montalbán’s sister did not expect Claudia to face her and mock her for believing that they were friends. She even, she told him, “Mike’s a great man, but why can’t you get Joel Gonzales out of your head?” Whereupon, the blonde ran off.

