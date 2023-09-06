In ‘At the bottom there is room’, the chapters get more and more intense, because Claudia Llanos once again did her thing, sowing terror in Las Nuevas Lomas. However, the romantic drama cannot be missing. On this occasion, Macarena and Mike they starred again in a tense scene. What happened?

While she was planning what businesses could work for her to get ahead, Macarena received a message from her bank, notifying her of a new deposit in her account. Upon seeing the sum, Diego Montalbán’s sister was very surprised, since she did not expect the sum of money to be so large. This was for $50,000 and she, at first, thought Francesca had given it to her; however, it was ‘Mike’, so she went to ask him why she deposited him and that she didn’t want that money.

