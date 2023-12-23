True love triumphed in the final chapter of 'At the bottom there is room'! Macarena and Mike They got married, although Joel wanted to prevent it. After leaving Patty standing at the altar before the astonished gaze of all her loved ones, the 'Fish Face' ran to the 'Gringa' wedding in the hope that she would also feel the same way and leave the her fiancé; However, her disappointment was great when 'Maca' proclaimed to the four winds that 'Gringo Atrasador' was the love of her life.

What happened at Patty and Joel's wedding?

Patty walked down the aisle holding her father's hand and said “I do” at their wedding. However, when it was his turn to accept her as his wife, Joel became thoughtful and aroused the fear of those present. After meditating a lot and remembering 'Maca', he told Patty that they couldn't get married because she wasn't the love of her life. Thus, he fled and left her crying with pain and helplessness, while the bride's father unleashed a brawl seeking revenge on the Gonzales.

Joel realized that he is still in love with Macarena and abandoned Patty in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. Photo: composition/ América TV

Joel arrived at 'Maca's' wedding, but could not prevent it

After dropping Patty off, Joel ran to see Macarena, but she and Mike were already proclaiming their vows. When 'Maca' read hers, she declared that her fiancé was the love of her life. At that moment, the 'Fish Face' understood that the 'Blonde' only saw him as his best friend. The only thing left was to applaud from afar and cry from a distance when the brand new couple finalized their marriage.

