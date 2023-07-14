Jealousy is haunting Las Nuevas Lomas. It turns out that, in the new episode of “At the bottom there is room”, ‘Patty’, the person in charge of making deliveries for Don Gilberto’s winery, introduced herself to the Gonzales family and met each one of them, who showed off their charisma before the new arrival of the famous series of America TV. After the introduction, Joel helped the young woman arrange the errands she had prepared for the day.

When they were outside the family home, they both started joking about the deliveries they had to make. It was at that moment that Macarena heard them and, when she went out to her balcony to find out who they were, she was surprised that they were Joel and ‘Patty’. After that, Diego Montalbán’s sister tried to get a little closer so she could hear what they were talking about, although with little success. Will she be jealous of the new character in the series?

