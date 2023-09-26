The most hated of Las Nuevas Lomas! In ‘At the bottom there is room’, after Macarena tried to test if there was chemistry between her and him Dr. Cortez By stealing a kiss from him, he realized that this relationship was not going to last any longer. However, for Fabián, the story was different, since he was already thinking about marrying her and living together. Definitely, the ‘doc’ was very excited about the idea, after having been in love with ‘Maca’ for many years.

However, Macarena found the time to talk to Dr. Cortez and tell him that the kiss was only a test to see if her feelings for him are more than a friendship. Faced with such a harsh confession, Fabián was left heartbroken and disconsolate, as well as disappointed, since he did not think that his childhood friend would be able to use him. On the other hand, as is customary, the news did not take long to reach Las Nuevas Lomas, where all the Gonzales and Félix saw ‘Maca’ arrive and judged her with their eyes.

#room #bottom #Macarena #breaks #Cortezs #heart #earns #everyones #hatred