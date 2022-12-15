The Serie “At the bottom there is room” he turned everything upside down in his last episode. The Maldini-Montalbáns lost in the talent show and their punishment was to move into the Gonzáles’ house for a weekend. Like everyone else, Francesca was forced to adapt.

She spent a night of passion with Diego, but she did not expect that Doña Nelly would return as a ghost to scare her away. This will be seen in chapter 124, so we share everything about its premiere.

“At the bottom there is site 9”, chapter 124: schedule by country

Peru: 8.40 p.m.

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Where to watch the series “AFHS 9” LIVE ONLINE?

Like its previous seasons, the ninth installment of “Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen through America TV Go from the mobile application and official website.

On which broadcast channels to watch “AFHS 9″?

DirecTV / Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru / Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable / Channel 4

Star Globalcom / Channel 13.

Actors and characters of the ninth season of “Al fondo hay sitio”