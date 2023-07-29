‘At the bottom there is room’ has set out to make life impossible for Laia, since, first, she lost the cooking competition against Alessia to be the new chef at Francesca’s; then, full of anger, she yelled at everyone and ended her relationship with Christopher Montalban. Now, without work or in love with her, the young Spanish woman felt very lonely and sad, until ‘Jimmy’ Gonzales offered her her support, but she confused things and kissed him.

For this reason, with nothing else to do in The New HillsLaia decided that it was better to return to her country, so this would be a possible goodbye for her character and the popular series of America TV.

Will Laia leave the series ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Laia would say goodbye to ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ after farewell to her character. Photo: America TV

So far, we have only seen that the character of Alex BejarAfter going through a rough patch, she grabbed her suitcases ready to return to Spain and said goodbye to Christopher Montalban, who did not stop her and accepted her decision. However, the young man was very sad and was consoled by Don Gilberto.

Laia and Cristóbal’s farewell in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’

Laia says goodbye to Cristóbal before going to Spain. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

After feeling really bad about kissing ‘Jimmy’ Gonzales and lose the only person who still spoke to him, Laia he had no choice but to take the first flight to his country. However, before leaving for the airport, the young Spanish woman called her former lover, Cristobal, to talk and improve your relationship of friends; besides, he was the only one she could say goodbye to, since, at that moment, she was more than determined to board the plane back to Spain.

