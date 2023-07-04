The scriptwriters of “Al fondo hay sitio”, a famous series of America TV, have been surprising their audience week after week. On this occasion, they would try to blow up social networks, since the well-known Mexican influencer Kunno could enter the production taking advantage of his visit to our country during these days.

But when would he arrive at Las Nuevas Lomas and what role would he have? We tell you in the next note.

When will Kunno enter “In the background there is room”?

The famous 23-year-old tiktoker is in Peru and surprised all the fans of “At the bottom there is room” when the presenter Ernesto Pimentel published a photo with the influencer on his social networks on the recording set of the series along with a sticker that said ‘filming’ (recording, in Spanish), for which many began to circulate the rumor that I would be in some chapters with a special role.

The influencer reposted a photo where he appears with the actress Mónica Sánchez and with part of the production of “AFHS”. Photo: @papikunno

These rumors increased when Kunno himself uploaded another snapshot on his Instagram account with the actress Mónica Sánchez, who plays Charo, and with part of the production of “AFHS”.

However, everything would not go beyond a rumor, since neither party has assured that the Mexican will be in the series, but we would still have to wait for some last minute surprise, since the tiktoker left the country during the last week and could have recorded some scenes that would be released in the next few days.

What other productions did Kunno act in?

His possible entry into “Al fondo hay sitio” would not be the first foray into his career on the small screen, since he had a special appearance during a chapter of the Mexican soap opera “Como dice el dicho” in September 2020. On that occasion he played ‘Gabo’, a gay boy who supports his best friend’s brother, who is asexual.

How did Kunno become famous?

The Mexican rose to fame in 2020, with the publication of a video making his remembered walk to the rhythm of the song “4K” on the TikTok social network, in which he has almost 30 million followers today. From that moment he became a celebrity at the Latin American level, and with his acting forays into well-known productions, he seeks to expand his horizons.