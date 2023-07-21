Bombs in ‘In the background there is room’! The América Televisión series has just shown the dark relationship between koky Kings and Claudia plains which goes back, believe it or not, to the early seasons of the show. Specifically, chapter 267 has exposed how the ex-husband of ‘Charito’ saved the villain from death. How did this happen? In the following lines we tell you about the scene that has left thousands of fans with their hearts in their throats.

‘There is room at the bottom’: how did Koky rescue Claudia from death?

YOU CAN SEE: ‘In the background there is room’: why are the fans asking for the URGENT departure of this character?

According to the bomb scene of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, we see Koky talking with Diego Montalbán while having a few drinks. At that moment, the chef comments that he regrets having met Claudia Llanos, to which “Charito’s” ex-husband says that he does too. That’s when the sequence that completely changes the plot arrives.

As seen, several years ago, Koky was playing cards with his friends when he received a mysterious call. From the context, it is understood that they hire him as a driver for a race to a hill. We see it parked, when a shot is heard.

Reyes is alarmed and gets out of the car. After that, it is observed that Claudia Llanos is the victim of the shot in that scene from the first seasons in which Francesca Maldini allegedly murdered her. In this way, Koky was the one who saved the ‘Shark Gaze’ from death.

Koky is linked to Claudia Llanos’s past and not even fans of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ knew it. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

YOU CAN SEE: ‘In the background there is room’: Francesca makes a RADICAL DECISION with Diego’s family in the América TV series

How is Koky related to Claudia Llanos?

For now, it is known that Koky Reyes was hired as a driver for Claudia Llanos in one of the first seasons of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, but this is the only thing that has been revealed to us about the relationship between the two characters.

In all, it is likely that the rescue is not the only thing that has united them along the way, especially since the ex-husband of “Charito” has a dark past with the shady deals that he usually accepts to “recurse”.

Where to watch ‘AFHS’ LIVE?

You can enjoy “Al fondo hay sitio” from Monday to Friday through the LIVE signal of América TV starting at 8:40 p.m. If you want to follow the plot ONLINE and totally FREE, you have the option of entering the official website of América TVGo. In addition, you also have the possibility of downloading the application to access the contents.

On the other hand, if you want to see the previous seasons of the program, América TVGo has the complete collection. You only need to have an active subscription to the service and you will be ready to enjoy them.

#Room #Bottom #Koky #saved #Claudia #death #Scene #reveals #dark #relationship #VIDEO