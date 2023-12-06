At bad times, good face? In ‘At the bottom there is room’, after failing in his attempt to relaunch his career as a chef by inviting a diner who disapproved of his ‘Montalbán Experience’, Diego He tried to rely on his friends in the world of gastronomy to be able to get a job in the field, but it didn’t work. Seeing the review that his dissatisfied client published on his social networks, no one wanted to hire him anymore.

Seeing his ‘friend’s desperation at finding himself without a job, ‘Koky’ His heart softened and he told him that he was going to help him, but that he had to lower his standards, such as salary, location, among others. That detachment moved Diego, who thanked him very much for the favor, without imagining that it would not be his dream job.

What is Diego’s new job at ‘AFHS’?

‘Koky’ fulfilled his promise, because it led to Diego to his new job, but the chef did not suspect anything, since he had taken him to his favorite chifa. This made Reyes explain to him that this was his new workplace, which aroused complaints from Montalbán, who described the place as a “sleazy restaurant,” among other derogatory labels.

However, the need to earn money and his desire to start his career from scratch made him finally accept the job. But not everything was rosy, since during her first day she had a strong encounter with the owner of the chifa, who called her out for making fun of her because of her way of speaking. Faced with this situation, Diego had no choice but to apologize, in order to keep the job that ‘Koky’ Reyes got him.

What other jobs did Diego try to apply for?

In order to get a job related to the gastronomic world, Diego called a television producer to help him be the jury on the program ‘My mom cooks better than yours’, but he did not know that the show had already finished, so they hung up the phone immediately.

In addition, he contacted two nationally recognized chefs to help him return strongly to his work in the kitchen, but his arrogance cost him dearly, as they rejected him again. With no one else to turn to, he had to leave his house to search in various places, where he could not be successful.

Diego had a strong altercation with the owner of the chifa where he works. Photo: América TV

