The life of a member of the Gonzales family is in danger. As could be seen in the last episode of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, Koky Reyes He was the one who delivered the packages to Francesca Maldini on behalf of Claudia Llanos, thus making him her accomplice and her informant. However, Diego Montalbán’s friend wants to stop working for her, something that he did not like at all ‘Shark Gaze’reason for which he threatened to take the life of the person he loves the most: ‘charito’.

Can Koky stop Claudia from fulfilling her threat and save ‘Charo’ from death? We will find out about that in the next episodes of the successful América TV series.

Why doesn’t Koky want to work for Claudia Llanos anymore?

As we previously mentioned, in the latest episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’it was revealed that koky was the one who sent orders to Francesca on behalf of Claudia, who is currently admitted to a psychiatric center. So it was that the matriarch of the Maldini family found out about Diego’s infidelity, in addition to the audios that incriminate her for having shot the “Shark’s Look”, whom she almost caused her death.

Koky and Claudia had a heated discussion over the phone, which ended in threats. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

However, as Koky was able to get that ‘charo‘ Forgive him, he no longer wants to continue doing things wrong, so he considered stopping being Claudia’s assistant once and for all and getting rid of his dark past. For this reason, he decided to communicate by telephone with Claudia, in order to tell her that he no longer wanted to continue under her command, which infuriated the villain of the story and threatened to attack him at her weak point.

How did Koky meet Claudia in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Chapters ago we learned that Claudia Llanos was alive, something that raised many doubts among viewers, since Francesca Maldini had shot her and everyone thought that it had been the end of the evil in the series. However, we found out that she was saved by Koky Reyes, ex-husband of “Charo”, who had been contacted by “Shark’s Look” for a job in a wasteland.

When Koky was at the place where he had been summoned, he heard a shot and went over to see what was happening. It was there that he saw Claudia, whom he did not know personally, lying on the ground and in a pool of blood, which is why he moved her to her car to save her. This ended up costing Reyes dearly, who, since then, has dedicated himself to being Claudia’s assistant and working so that she goes unnoticed.

