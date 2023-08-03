His effort in the end paid off. In ‘At the bottom there is room’, Cristóbal is doing well with the decision to focus on his career as a photographer, since, after exhibiting his captures at the MAIC, Macarena’s art gallery, he has received many job offers, despite the fact that, at first , he himself doubted his ability to succeed in this field.

After this big step, Cristóbal received a proposal that he could not refuse, since Kimberly, formerly in love with ‘Jimmy’, made him an offer to be his photographer and write a book for his modeling career. At first, the young Montalbán refused to accept, but after hearing that he was going to pay him US$500, he began to think about it. If they get to collaborate together, will love arise between them?

