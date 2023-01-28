July’s father got angry when he found out that Cristóbal was very close to his daughter and took out his machete. What happened in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Things got out of hand in “At the bottom there is room”! In chapter 144 of the Peruvian series on América TV, July’s father lost his temper and took out his machete to threaten Cristóbal. This happened after Mr. Justo saw the Photo of his daughter with the young Montalbán, in which she appears giving him a kiss on the cheek. The image made him mad with jealousy and now, while he stays at Charito’s house along with the other Gonzales, he continues to watch the boy in case he wants to run away.

Of course, this situation did not escape the ears of Diego Montalbán and Francesca Maldini, as well as their entire family. The father of ‘Cris’, who always dramatizes these moments, he thought his son got July pregnantbut he explained to her that they were only close friends and that he had come to her house only to advise her regarding her studies.