‘There is room at the bottom’ never stops surprising its fans. The Gonzales will be the protagonists of this new plot that will occur in Las Nuevas Lomas. While ‘Charito’s’ family was preparing for lunch, July’s parents arrived to visit, after Benjamín’s planned kidnapping.

‘Teresita’ was surprised by the arrival of July’s parents, who at first were a little worried about the incident with their daughter. Therefore, they began to interrogate them. After the responses from ‘Charito’s’ relatives, Justo Flores and Rosa were very upset because the care of her daughter in Lima was not the best.

YOU CAN SEE: Zulimar makes a harsh revelation to Félix and leaves him without marriage in ‘AFHS’

Rosa and Justo arrived to take July to Recuay

What will happen to Benjamín now that July is leaving?

After saving her from kidnapping, Benjamín decided to meet July at his house to invite her for a drink and talk about both of them. During the talk, they agreed that they could start a beautiful friendship; but, apparently, the popular ‘Vampirín’, as the Gonzales nicknamed him, had decided to confess his love for ‘Charito’s’ niece. However, with the arrival of her parents, it will be a matter of intrigue for the next chapter to know if she will propose to him before she leaves.

#room #bottom #July #return #Recuay #parents #Cristóbal #confess #love