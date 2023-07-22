New loves arise in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. After the fans were not very happy with July’s attitude when she found out about the relationship of Cristobal and Laiathe scriptwriters seem to give a twist to her story, since she was seen very excited about a new beau, whom she met while she was doing her internship at a polyclinic, so she could be forgetting the son of Diego Montalbán.

Who would be July’s new love in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

After returning home late, July accidentally woke up ‘Teresita’, who thought she was studying until late at night; However, she July stressed that it was not because of her studies, but because she was doing her internship in a polyclinic and that a certain doctor cortez he had offered to drop her off at her house. Pepe’s sister felt calmer, because her work center is a bit far from her.

July could be leaving behind the memory of Cristóbal, with whom she is secretly in love. Photo: America TV

Until then, it was just a simple mention of the new character, but later, when he was already in Cristóbal’s bedroom, where he was cleaning, he mentioned Doctor Cortez again, this time Diego’s son, whom he pointed out was about his age and that he was a very good man, who treated the nurses and his patients well. He couldn’t hide a big smile on his face as he described it, which could have given away a possible delusion with the doctor.

How did Cristóbal react after finding out about Dr. Cortez?

After listening to July, Cristóbal felt a little offended, since the doctor in question was his age, and he, for the moment, was unemployed after resigning his position as a waiter at Francesca’s, where he worked under pressure from Diego Montalbán, his father and who was expelled by “Noni” after learning of his infidelity with Claudia Llanos.

However, in the case of a new lover, Cristóbal could get a little jealous, since he would no longer receive the usual attention from July, who, alert to what Alessia’s brother needed, cried several times when he saw that theirs was never going to be possible.

