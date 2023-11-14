After the trauma she experienced after being kidnapped by Benjamin in ‘At the bottom there is room’, June She felt calmer because her captor was locked up in a psychiatric hospital. However, everything changed suddenly after, in the last chapter of the series, ‘Charo’s’ niece received a mysterious letter when she was in the polyclinic, which, when she opened it, she saw that it was from Benjamín, who apologized to her. for what happened.

Given this, the nurse felt that he was telling the truth and made the difficult decision to go visit him in order to close that terrifying chapter of his life forever. Therefore, she asked Dolores not to tell ‘Jimmy’ anything. Likewise, she left her house with lies so that no one would suspect her fate. Later, already at the place, July felt remorse for being there, however, she became strong and stayed, in order to see herself face to face with her kidnapper.

