The successful series “Al fondo hay sitio” made the Gonzáles and the Maldini-Montalbán change roles in the last chapters. After exchanging houses for a weekend, the former got to know the luxuries of the upper class and July took the opportunity to sunbathe by the pool.

To her surprise, the director of her institute came to visit her to see if granting her a scholarship was viable. She believed that the student had lied about her financial position and rejected the application. Hiro blamed her for insisting he enjoy the pool, while Charito tried to clear the situation to no avail.