He couldn’t take it anymore! In the last episode of “Al fondo hay sitio”, July ended up revealing what he feels about Cristobal. When she found out that he and Laia They kissed, she went to Diego Montalbán’s son’s room and rebuked him for the fact, bringing out a little-known facet of her, who is usually more calm and friendly. Surprised by what she told him, Cristóbal ended up removing July from his room, showing himself very upset by her attitude.

What did July say to Cristóbal in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

In the tense scene, July was very outraged by what had happened, manifesting her disjointed look and, as soon as she entered the room, she began to rebuke Cristóbal for his action. “I can’t believe he has sunk so low,” the young woman said. “What happens? That young woman mopped the floor with you and now you not only forgive her, but she also kisses you, “Charito’s niece continued furiously.

But what made Cristóbal lose his patience was when July began to get more intense: “Where is his dignity, his self-respect?” This caused Alessia’s brother to become enraged and ask July to leave her room.

How did July know about the kiss between Cristóbal and Laia?

When they were outside Francesca’s, Cristóbal and Laia began to talk about Antares, who left the Spanish woman to go on a trip to Europe with Frida. In that, Laia approaches Diego’s son and they begin to kiss, that’s when Alessia arrived, the new chef of the restaurant, who, noticing the scene, decided to interrupt them.

After that, already at home, he found July, who was tidying up his room, and told her what had happened, which caused the young woman’s fury, who did not mince her words and ended up crying. Seeing her in that state, Hiro got worried for her and told her that he knew about her feelings and promised not to tell anyone.

After the argument, July broke down in tears, arousing Hiro’s concern. Photo: America TV

