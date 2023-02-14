Chapter 155 of “There is room at the bottom” took fans by surprise. Before, July was dying to be with Cristóbal, but now she doesn’t want anything with him and only thinks about getting ahead.

“At the bottom there is room“, the successful Peruvian series, returned with its tenth season to the small screen. The relationship between Cristóbal and July was one of the plots that fans wanted to resume, but no one expected that now the story would take such a radical turn and the possibilities of that they are boyfriends dissipate.

As we saw in chapter 155, Cristóbal told July that he talked to his parents and swore that nothing would ever happen between them because it would be silly and they are just friends. However, she did not take it in the best way and gave him a forceful answer.

How did July fuck Cristóbal?

“We are not friends. We are nothing. I am the employee and you are my employer’s son,” Charo’s niece told her who was her impossible love. After this, she remembered that she only returned to Lima for her studies and to progress, so she had to kill these fantasies.

Let’s remember that fans have been asking for this romance since the ninth season of “AFHS” began and it has been a long process. July’s car accident seemed to be the reason for her relationship to take hold, but she understood that Cristóbal was not doing it out of love, but out of friendship.

Will July and Cristóbal be together?

July and Christopher. Photo: composition / America TV

In an interview for “América spectacles”, Guadalupe Farfán said that this is not ruled out in the long term. “You have to beg, it’s difficult, but it’s going to fall,” said the young actress. “Everyone asks for a little bit of ‘Crisly’. (…) As we can see, the stories of the other characters are advancing —Jimmy and Alessia, Macarena and Joe — and we are ‘we’re still here,’” she added.