Episode 369 of 'At the bottom there is room' shocked us with a surprising revelation. Joel, a few days before her wedding to 'Patty', began to doubt the love he feels for her. The parish results, which indicated that he and Macarena were compatible and destined to be together, caused him great confusion.

He began to wonder why Macarena took up so much space in his mind, suggesting that perhaps he was liking her again or that she had always been present in his heart. However, she tried to attribute it to nerves leading up to her wedding to 'Patty'. Therefore, he decided that he needed to look for Macarena to confirm that he really did not feel anything for her.

Doesn't Joel feel anything for 'Patty', in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Although Joel and 'Patty' make up one of the couples most loved by 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' fans, everything indicates that 'Charito's' son is in love with Macarena. Since he received the results of the premarital talks, he can't get 'Maca' out of his head. Even during a conversation with Félix, he remembered the kiss he had with her last season, while trying to get over her breakup with Fernanda de las Casas. Furthermore, when trying to write the wedding vows for 'Patty', he couldn't think of anything but Macarena.

On the other hand, Diego Montalbán's sister has also been thinking about Joel and seems to have the same feelings as him. This suggests that the wedding between Joel and 'Patty' in the final chapter could be interrupted by the blonde, who will also marry 'Mike' on the same date.

Will Joel and 'Patty' get married in the final episode? Photo: América TV

Isn't Macarena in love with 'Mike' in 'AFHS'?

In chapter 369 of the series, broadcast on Friday, December 15, we witness how the famous 'blonde' faces a situation similar to Joel's. She can't get the 'fish face' out of her mind, even long before her relationship with Patty began. Despite this, she decided to marry 'Mike', probably because he was from the same social class as her.

In 'AFHS', we notice the excellent relationship that exists between the 'gringo atrasador' and Macarena. The character played by Joaquín Orbegoso has made his love for her clear. However, Joel's personality and charisma would make 'Maca' unable to see 'Mike' with loving eyes.

Now, Charito's son can't stand having Diego Montalbán's sister on his mind all the time, so he will decide to go look for her. Will he reveal her feelings to him upon realizing that he is in love with her?

